Public Health Solutions reported the first confirmed COVID-19 case within its district in a press release April 2.
Public Health Solutions is the health department that covers Saline, Gage, Fillmore, Jefferson and Thayer counties.
The patient, a female in her 90s with multiple underlying health conditions, was a resident of an assisted living facility in Gage County.
The press release said the patient was hospitalized and passed away on March 31. Confirmatory lab results were received by the health department on April 1.
On March 9, the assisted living facility had taken steps to protect residents and staff by restricting all outside visitors.
Facility administration and staff are working with PHS to identify individuals who had been in contact with this patient. Anyone with exposure to the patient will be actively monitored and asked to self-quarantine or isolate.
“We are deeply saddened to report a death in our district. Our entire team at PHS extends our sympathy to the family and friends of this individual,” said Kim Showalter, PHS health director.
PHS has begun an investigation to determine how the patient became exposed to the virus. More information will be released as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.