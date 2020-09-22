After Anytime Fitness closed and people emerged from COVID-19 quarantine, the Machs saw a need for a fitness center in Crete. Greg Mach and sons Colten and Brysen had the space available and opened a 24-hour fitness center.
Sitting atop Betten Drive, Hilltop Fitness and Performance opened its doors on Sept. 15 and held its grand opening open house on Sept. 19.
The Machs hired two Anytime Fitness employees to fill the staff.
“It happened so fast,” Colten said. “[We just] wanted to provide something for the community.”
The Machs received a call that the building Anytime Fitness was located in was being bought by Nestle Purina. This meant the fitness equipment needed to find a new home. The Machs went through the equipment and weeded out what they wanted to keep and bought new equipment for the fitness center.
Greg Mach ran batting cages and turf for baseball and softball teams in the area in the space the fitness center is located in now.
“We decided [the batting cages] weren’t getting as much use as a fitness center would,” Colten said.
All the batting cages have been taken down, but the Machs plan to get a retractable batting cage for members to use.
On Sept. 17, the 24-hour doors were put in and by Sept. 18 they were ready for members. Unlike many 24-hour gyms which require keycards, Hilltop Fitness and Performance uses an app and Bluetooth connection which allow members access by just remembering to turn on Bluetooth on their phone.
The 6,000-square-foot weight lifting and cardio section of the building is open for members. By the end of the year, the Machs plan to open another 3,000-square-foot section for personal training or fitness classes.
“The plan is to grow as people suggest,” Colten said.
The Machs are open to suggestions for equipment and ideas to help Hilltop Fitness and Performance serve the community best.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.