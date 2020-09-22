Emily J. Korinek
May 5, 1931 – Sept. 18, 2020
Emily Joan Korinek passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln. Emily was born May 5, 1931 in Lincoln, to James and Olie Hronik. She spent many years bartending.
She was preceded her in death by her husband, Joseph Korinek; her daughter, Nancy Schuerman; and great-grandson, Hunter Roesler. Emily is survived by her children, Sharon Oliver, Jim and Elaine Korinek of Wilber, Ed Korinek of McPherson, Kansas, Emily Brown, David and Karla Korinek of Wilber; grandchildren, Kenneth Richtarik of Wilber, Scott and Diana Korinek of Cairo, Jason and Darcy Richtarik of Wilber, Jenny and Ben French of Marquette, Kansas, Wendy and Derek Bartee of Lincoln. Steven Korinek of McPherson, Kansas, Jacob and Kaci Korinek of Oregon, Joey Kotas of Wilber, Ann Roesler of Wilber, Kayla Miller of Crete and Kenny Miller of Wilber; great-grandchildren, Collin and Courtney French of Kansas, Kellen, Brynn and Finley Korinek, Gem McCain, Molly Richtarik, Kennedy Bartee, Sarah Yager, Stephanie Korinek, Ty and Brooklyn Roesler, all of Nebraska; sister, Lillian Kubicek of Crete; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be Wednesday Sept. 23, at Kuncl Funeral Home in Wilber. Memorial contributions are suggested to Wilber Fire and Rescue. Condolences may be left for the family at www.kunclfh.com
