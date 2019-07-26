Doane University President Dr. Jacque Carter announced the appointment of Jake Elswick as vice president of enrollment and student experience and Luis Sotelo as vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion. Elswick has served as director of international programs at Doane for the past three years while Sotelo has served as chief diversity officer at Doane since February 2017.
Elswick will oversee the division of enrollment and student experience, a new division to Doane University. Previously, Doane had divisions of enrollment management and student Affairs.
Elswick has worked in higher education for over 10 years working to build global connections for institutions and students. Prior to joining Doane University as the director of international programs in June 2016, Elswick worked at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in two different roles, first as a senior assistant director for admissions and later as a recruitment manager for the Office of Admissions.
Sotelo will oversee the new division of diversity, qquity and inclusion, complementing the Board of trustees’ decision to establish a board-level Diversity and Inclusion Committee in February. The formation of this division advances the organizational infrastructure necessary to more effectively deliver and support inclusion and equity education, engagement and strategic consultation services for students, faculty, staff, administration and community partners.
The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion division, in tandem with the Division of Enrollment and Student Experience, will work to provide an exceptional student experience from the first interaction students have with Doane University until graduation.
Sotelo joined Doane University with more than a decade of proven leadership and high-impact results in the nonprofit and education sectors. He co-founded a youth development nonprofit and served in the Office of the President and the Office of Admission at Northwestern University. Sotelo has consulted for state departments of education, championed college access as a college planning specialist at EducationQuest Foundation and increased educational equity as a high school teacher and coach in inner-city and rural classrooms.
“I’m thrilled to have Jake and Luis at the helm of these two important leadership positions,” Carter said. “Jake and Luis possess the vision, knowledge and new ways of thinking that will increase student enrollment and improve retention. Both stress the absolute importance of training, developing and empowering people, working in teams and rewarding innovation. I’m excited about the positive difference Jake and Luis are going to make for the student experience at Doane as well as the work environment for staff in their areas.”
Elswick earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Nebraska Wesleyan Univeristy in 2007 and a master’s degree in educational administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2015.
Sotelo earned a bachelor’s degree in communication and political science from Northwestern University in 2011. He also earned a leadership certificate from the Center for Leadership.
