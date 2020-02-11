Ellen Marek Kalal
Feb. 4, 1930 – Jan. 30, 2020
Ellen Marek Kalal was born Feb. 4, 1930, in Crete. She died Jan. 30, 2020, after a long struggle with dementia. Ellen was the third child and only daughter of Paul and Gladys Marek. She lived in Crete most of her early life, spending a few years in Cattaraugus, New York. Ellen graduated from Doane College in 1952. She taught physical education and English in Beatrice and Westminster, Colorado.
On Aug. 31, 1957, she married Leonard Kalal, whom she had met through the Mountain Rec Program at the University of Colorado at Boulder. She continued teaching until she decided to stay home to raise her four children.
Ellen was an active member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Boulder, acting as a eucharistic minister, lector, a member of the altar and rosary society, and an RCIA leader.
She enjoyed a Sunday drive, being outdoors in the mountains and swimming. She remained physically active, winning her age division in the Bolder Boulder in 2006. Ellen was an avid reader and sports fan. She loved a good conversation and a heated political debate. Ellen especially loved to travel. After numerous raucous family car-camping trips, she was finally able to expand her travels to New York City, San Diego, Hawaii, Prague, Greece, Italy, Peru and Australia.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leonard in 1996; and her brother, Leo and sister-in-law, Beverly Marek.
Ellen is survived by her brother, Don (Sharon) Marek; her children, Mark (Marla) Kalal, Paula (Lance) Wurst, Ann (Brad) Sather and Ellen (Burton) Fox; six grandchildren, Sally (Josh) McCallum, Katy (Jon) Bradley, Sarah (Nathan) Holst, JoAnna Wurst, Barrett (Lauren) Sather and Whitney Sather; three great-grandchildren, Marcus and Aurelia McCallum and Sage Holst; and many friends and relatives.
A funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Boulder, Colorado. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.darrellhowemortuary.com.
