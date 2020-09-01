Eleanor Sack
April 21, 1925 – Aug. 29, 2020
Eleanor Sack, best known as,"Mac Sack,” passed away peacefully Aug. 29, 2020, in Crete at the age of 95. If it wasn't for her deteriorated sight, she probably would have had a book in one hand and knitting needles in the other.
Mac was born April 21, 1925, in Prescott, Arizona, to Hugh and Mary Mackenzie. She is preceded in death by her parents and five siblings, Jean Coupar, Dorothy Taylor, Ronald Mackenzie, Julia Steinberg, and Henry Mackenzie.
Mac was raised in Chicago, Illinois, and attended the Morgan Park Congregational Church where her father was the minister. Growing up in the church, generosity and helping others was something that always came naturally to her. She worked for the Navy during World War II and attended Drury University in Springfield, Missouri, from 1943-1945 and then found her way to Crete to attend Doane University. Before graduation in 1948, she met and married Harold Sack, an officer of Sack Lumber. They were wed by her father on June 21, 1946, in Chicago, but made their home in Crete.
She is survived by four children: Ronald (Deb) Sack, Crete, Barbara (Richard) Thompson, Boca Raton, F;orida, Mary (Don) Stremme of Overland Park, Kansas, and Pamela Hastings of Crete. She was a loving grandmother to seven grandchildren; Amy Vertin of Crete, Jennifer Yee of Manhattan Beach, California, Jessica Thompson of Omaha, Kyle Stremme of Lake Oswego, Oregon, Sarah Lacy of Overland Park, Kansas, Jill Stremme of Keller, Texas, and Julia Stremme of Honolulu, Hawaii, as well as 10 great-grandchildren.
Throughout her life, Mac donated her time as a Girl Scout leader, Lioness, a writer for the Crete News, Friends of the Library, Crete Public School Trust, Trustee Emeritus of Doane University, ESL teacher for more than 20 years and received the Sertoma Service to Mankind Award.
She was an avid reader, knitter and loved to travel the world. Her friends and family will miss her smile, intelligence, dry humor and voicing her opinions.
Mac was a long-time member of the United Church of Christ in Crete. Cremation has occurred. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Polycystic Kidney Foundation.
