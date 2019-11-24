The son and grandsons of Shirley and the late Neil Mariska have all achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.
Darrin Mariska of Troop 212 in Crete became an Eagle Scout in March 1984. He has served as Scout Master of Troop 373 in Centennial, Colorado, for three years. His three sons Bradley, Nathanael and Jordan have also achieved the Eagle Scout rank during the past three years.
Darrin’s nephew, Kade Wehrs, son of Brian and Dr. Denee Wehrs, also received his Eagle Scout award with Troop 56 in Lincoln.
The Eagle projects included building seven benches for the Doane University outdoor classroom, building four cat exercise towers for the humane society, building four bookshelves for a middle school special education classroom, cleaning, painting and organizing a supply room for a middle school special education classroom and cleaning, painting and organizing a supply room for a middle school workshop.
