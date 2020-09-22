Dr. Josué Gutiérrez, medical director for Saline Medical Specialties was honored with the Young Physician of the Year Award from the Nebraska Medical Association.
“It’s a great honor,” Gutiérrez said. “I’m just here working for my community.”
This annual award is given to a physician under 40 who achieves high standards in medicine and is looked upon as a role model by their peers. To be considered, physicians must make a significant difference in the life of a patient, staff member or colleague, contribute to their community, provide leadership and be an NMA member.
Gutiérrez graduated from the University of the Ozarks in 2009 and from the University of Arkansas for Medical Science in 2013. He, along with his family, moved to Nebraska for his residency before starting at Saline Medical Specialties in 2016.
Gutiérrez brought updated medical care and innovation to Saline Medical Specialties. This includes telehealth, real-time in-home diabetic monitoring and 20-minute rapid COVID-19 testing.
In addition to his innovative medical specialties, Gutiérrez saw a need for Spanish COVID-19 updates and information in the community and created a Spanish medical blog on SMS’ website.
“When the initial outbreak came, a lot of the information was in English,” Gutiérrez said.
He realized that COVID-19 was hitting the Hispanic community, especially when he looked at areas like Omaha. He recognized the language barrier was an issue and wrote blurbs with information and updates until other entities came out with translated information.
