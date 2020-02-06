Doryce S. Herrick
Aug. 10, 1955 – Jan. 20, 2020
Doryce (Dory) Suzanne (Hohensee) Herrick, 64, of Wilber passed away Jan. 20, 2020, in Lincoln. She was born Aug. 10, 1955, in Hastings to Wayne A. and Leola W. (Nickel) Hohensee. She attended Dorchester Elementary and High School and graduated in May 1974.
She married Kevin on March 25, 1995, in Crete. They made their home outside of Wilber and then in Wilber. She loved shooting pool and selling Avon to meet people. Kevin was the love of her life and she was Kevin’s. Her comfort was her cat, Smoky.
She is survived by her husband, Kevin; sister, Pat (Ed) Dvorak of Dorchester; brothers, Lee Hohensee of Crete, Brian (Roxanne) Hohensee of Lincoln and Brad (Kim) Hohensee of Brooklyn, Iowa; uncle, Marvin (Joyce) Hohensee of Lincoln; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Amanda; brothers, Bill and Bruce Hohensee; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the Dorchester Cemetery. This would have been their 25th wedding anniversary. Memorial contributions may be given in memory of Doryce to the Wilber Fire and Rescue Department. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kunclfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.