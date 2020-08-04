Dorchester's journalism team earned honors at three different journalism competitions this past year.
Five individuals were recognized at the NSAA State Journalism Competition, placing among the top eight of the 25 categories.
Senior Breanna Muff won Yearbook Sports Feature Writing for the second year, junior Mackenzie Jirsa earned seventh place in Infographics, junior Danni McKnight earned third place in Sports/Action Photography and fifth place in Yearbook Feature Writing, junior Alli Novak earned third place in Yearbook Sports Feature Writing for the second year, and junior Jose Real finished fifth in Sports/Action Photography.
The team of Muff, McKnight and Novak earned fourth place in Yearbook Theme Development. Sandy Severance is Dorchester's yearbook advisor.
Dorchester finished fifth in Class D and ninth overall. Because Dorchester only has a yearbook they could only enter in 10 of the 25 categories. Muff's consecutive wins in Yearbook Sports Feature Writing was the first time a Dorchester student won multiple times.
That same team also competed in the Journalism Education Association Winter High School Journalism Competition, which consisted of 396 students from 28 schools – all larger than Dorchester.
Muff received an excellent rating in News/Feature Photography, McKnight received a superior in Yearbook Sports Writing and an excellent in Sports/Action Photography, Novak received an excellent in Yearbook Sports Writing, and Real received an honorable mention in Advertising.
That same group, plus Class of 2019 graduate Harmony Shepherd and sophomore Ian Abbott, were honored at the Nebraska Press Women's High School Communications Contest this spring. Since yearbook entries had to be published in last year's yearbook, graduated students were eligible.
Muff won Yearbook Copywriting and received honorable mention distinctions in Yearbook Layout, Real earned second place in Yearbook Photo, Shepherd finished second in Yearbook Layout, McKnight received third-place honors in Yearbook Photo and honorable mention honors in Yearbook Layout and Novak received honorable mention distinctions in Yearbook Photo. Abbott won Yearbook Photo and his entry went to the national competition, where it received honorable mention (fourth place) distinctions.
