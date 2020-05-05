Donald W. Marek
Nov. 16, 1927 – April 10, 2020
Donald W. “Don” Marek was born Nov 16, 1927, in Crete to L. Paul and Gladys (Kerst) Marek. He passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at Deerfield Skilled Nursing in Urbandale, Iowa. Don grew up in Crete and on the family farm in western New York.
Don graduated from Crete High School in 1945. After working for a year, he joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in South Korea during the occupation before the Korean War. Upon discharge, he began his college education on the G.I. bill at Doane College in his hometown of Crete and graduated with a degree in business in 1951. He went to work at Conoco Oil and then at Feed Service Corporation. While working there, he was introduced to his future wife and life-long partner, Sharon France. Don began working at Northwestern Bell Telephone in 1955, and he and Sharon were married Sept. 3, 1955. They started a family soon after and had four children between 1956 and 1962.
Don loved his family and friends. He was gregarious, talkative and never met a stranger. Don was a natural “fixer-upper” around the house, a hunter, conservationist, fisherman, urban farmer (he had the biggest garden on the block), dog-lover, philanthropist, vocal conservative and true patriot, a world traveler, foodie and unapologetic carnivore. He and the guys at the Dahl’s meat counter were on a first-name basis. Don was the nemesis of garden-or yard-destroying rabbits and squirrels. He could be found “Elmer Fudd-ing” in the back yard with his air rifle on many spring and summer days.
Don retired from Northwestern Bell in 1986. He was an active member of the Merle Hay Kiwanis Club for 50 years. Don was a member of Plymouth Congregational Church, the Telephone Pioneers, NRA and the Valley West Mall “Walking Club.”
Don is survived by his wife, Sharon; children, Scott, Celeste Goodrich (Dennis), Kathleen Johnson (Lynn), and Jim (Sue); seven grandchildren, Nicholas Goodrich, Andrea Reeves (Wesley), Amanda Jaschke (Tyler), Rachel Marek, Miles Marek, Mason Marek and Mitchell Marek; and two great-grandchildren. Don was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Leo; and sister, Ellen Kalal.
A memorial service will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions are suggested in his name to Doane University, Marek-Kalal Scholarship Fund, 1014 Boswell Ave, Crete, NE 68333 or Suncrest Home Health and Hospice, 5959 Village View Dr. #100, West Des Moines, Iowa 50266. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.
