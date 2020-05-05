Donald W. Cerveny
April 30, 2020
Donald W. Cerveny, 94, was born on the home farm near Swanton. He passed away April 30, 2020, at the Wilber Care Center.
Don attended Swanton grade and high schools, graduating in 1943. He continued to help his dad on the family farm. On June 11, 1946, he married Irene Vanourny at the Methodist parsonage in Crete by Rev. Gale Moon with a dance by Ben Marcelino and his Orchestra at Tabor Hall. After their marriage, they lived on the farm northwest of Swanton where they resided for 69 years.
Don was a member of the Swanton Cemetery Board, Swanton Store Board, Farmers Cooperative Board, FHA, election board, school board, Swanton Community Club and Swanton Methodist Church, where he was baptized in 1970. He retired from farming in 1990 and remained on the farm until moving to the Wilber Care Center in 2015.
After retiring, Don and Irene enjoyed traveling with family and taking bus trips and cruises with friends. They loved to dance to Czech music and went to many dances throughout the years both around home and out of state. They loved to put on the camper and spent many happy times camping in different states. Don loved farming and keeping his equipment in excellent condition. He was adept at fixing machinery and keeping it as good as new and in some cases, better than new. He liked raising cattle and over the years raised hogs, chickens, ducks with many cats and dogs around the farm.
Don and Irene worked hard and long hours. As retirement approached, modern technology and equipment had made farming much easier and more enjoyable than in the early years. He talked a lot about the hardships of the 1930s and 1940s, farm work in general, farming with mules and horses, many experiences with the love of his life, Irene, farming with his dad, his son, Jack, and later with Irene helping out.
Don is survived by daughters, Cheryl (Bob Reid) Weishahn of Lincoln and Patricia (Loren) Wine of Phoenix; grandchildren, John (Jena) Cerveny of Hastings, Jenny Lawrence of Gardner, Kansas, Clinton (Kate) Weishahn of Leesburg, Virginia, and Chelsea Wine of Phoenix, Arizona; great-grandchildren Sophia, Isabelle and Lucy Cerveny of Hastings, Landen, Lane, Laylin and Lawsen Lawrence of Gardner, Kansas, and Nora Weishahn of Leesburg, Virginia; brother-in-law, Richard Vanourny of Chester, Arizona; sister-in-law, Shirley Nelson (Bill) of Lincoln; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Irene; infant sister, Evelyn; son, Jack; parents, William and Alice; nephew, David Vanourny; and sister-in-law Phyllis Vanourny.
Memorials are suggested to the Swanton Cemetery or Swanton/Western Fire Department. Private family graveside services were at Swanton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kunclfh.com.
