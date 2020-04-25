Doane University alumni, friends, faculty, staff, students and community members are welcome to join a virtual book club.
On April 16, the Doane Alumni Office announced the launch of the book club.
The group will read one book every two months.
May to July’s book selection is The Power of Habit: Why We Do What We Do in Life and Business by Charles Duhigg.
Participation is free and sponsored by the Doane Alumni Office. Participants will need to get a copy of the book either through the local library or by purchasing it.
The book club will connect through a private online forum where people can discuss the current book and network with each other.
The book club is managed by PBC Guru which manages professional book clubs for companies and alumni associations. PBC Guru will moderate the group discussions and pose questions and facilitate ongoing conversations on the forums.
Registration is open until May 25. To register or learn more, visit www.pbc.guru.com/doane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.