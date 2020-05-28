Doane University announced its decision not to hold a summer or fall commencement for the Class of 2020 graduates.
Instead, graduates are invited to participate in the Winter or Spring Commencements for the upcoming school year.
“With the current restrictions around social gatherings, we were not confident that we will be able to host a Commencement ceremony this summer that allows for social distancing and ensures the safety of everyone in attendance,” Doane Provost Paul Savory said in the email announcement.
Graduates will receive their diplomas in the mail. The diploma cover will be given to graduates at the ceremony they choose. If unable to attend a ceremony, it may also be picked up in the registrar’s office at the Crete campus or administration building on the Lincoln campus.
Both ceremonies will be held on the Crete campus.
Winter Commencement will be held on December 12, 2020. Spring Commencement will be held May 15, 2021.
