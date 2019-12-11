Doane University will recognize graduates from the College of Professional Studies, College of Education, College of Business, College of Arts and Sciences, and School of Integrative Learning at its December Commencement ceremony on Sunday, Dec. 15.
The university will award 205 undergraduate and graduate degrees during the university’s commencement celebration at 1 p.m. in Fuhrer Fieldhouse on the Crete campus.
Dr. Doug Durham, CEO of Don’t Panic Labs, a software development company based in Lincoln, will serve as the commencement speaker. Durham is also the co-founder of Nebraska Global, Don’t Panic Labs’ parent company.
Durham has over 30 years of software engineering and development experience in aerospace and defense, healthcare, manufacturing, e-commerce, consumer web applications, and internet network services. For 21 years, Durham served as a civil engineer in the Air National Guard before retiring at the rank of major in 2006.
Sunday’s commencement ceremony will honor students who completed their programs in August and October as well. In total, 228 students (151 graduate students, 77 undergraduate students) who finished their program in August, October or December received degrees from Doane University.
For more information on Doane’s December commencement ceremony, visit doane.edu/graduation-december.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.