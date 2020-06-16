Doane University will begin classes as normal on August 17, but end the fall semester early on November 25.
“The implementation of these changes to the academic calendar for students on the Crete campus ensures that they health and wellness of our community is a top priority,” Doane Provost Paul Savory said in his announcement on June 16.
In order to limit the spread of the virus, Doane will eliminate all breaks including Labor Day, Fall Break and Thanksgiving Break.
“By eliminating breaks, we can prevent hundreds of our students from leaving and returning to campus within the same time period,” Savory said. “This will, in turn, put the university in a better position to operate safely and maintain the health and wellness of our students, faculty and staff.”
There will be no changes to the academic calendar for non-residential students at the Lincoln and Omaha campuses and online programs. This includes the graduate studies in Education.
