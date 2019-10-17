Witty humor, romance and comedy all wrapped up into two and a half hours.
Much Ado About Nothing will be Doane Theater’s first production of the 2019-20 academic year.
It will open during Homecoming week with the first performance on Thursday, Oct. 10, and run through Saturday, Oct. 12, at Whitcomb Conservatory. Shows are at 7 p.m. each night.
This show is set in 1950s small-town America and follows the lives of Benedick and Beatrice as they share the same disdain of love.
When preparing for the wedding of two friends, Claudio and Hero, who are head over heels in love, Benedick and Beatrice are tricked into confessing their love for each other.
Allison Baird plays Beatrice and Jimmy Nguyen plays Benedick.
Baird describes her character as driven, witty and good with her words. Beatrice is strong-willed and does not want anyone to change who she is.
The story follows the Beatrice’s growth as she learns how to be vulnerable.
“She is a fully evolved character,” Baird said.
Because of this, her character is also challenging to play because she is not strictly hard-headed nor vulnerable, she grows as a person through the show, Baird said.
Benedick is a suave bachelor who does not want to settle down and doesn’t want anything but fun. He even swore he would never love.
This changes when he meets Beatrice.
Nguyen said Benedick and Beatrice tease, banter and insult each other in an attempt to hide their true underlying feelings.
The director for the show is Sasha Dobson, a local director and theater educator.
Dobson works as the Education Outreach Coordinator at the Lied Center for Performing Arts. She teaches theater and acting at Nebraska Wesleyan and the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.
“She studied Shakespeare, performed Shakespeare plays, worked for a professional Shakespeare company, and now, for the first time, gets to direct a Shakespeare production,” a Doane University article about Dobson said.
Dobson worked for Shakespeare 2 Go, a professional Shakespeare company while living in England after earning her Master of Fine Arts degree in acting from UNL in 2000.
Much Ado About Nothing is one of William Shakespeare’s 36 plays, and Dobson chose to set this production in a more contemporary setting, specifically 1958, the Doane article said.
“The audience is sure to see a show that is brilliantly funny, horribly tragic and ultimately heartwarming,” Boston Reid, who plays the role of Claudio, said.
Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/much-ado-about-nothing-tickets-62313216508.
