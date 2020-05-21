Doane University will resume its classes in-person this fall, President Jacque Carter announced on May 21.
“While we are unsure at this moment what our campuses will look like this fall, I am confident that together as a community, we will take the proper precautions and provide resources necessary to welcome everyone back safely,” Carter’s release said.
Doane will operate in accordance with all local, state and federal government guidelines and restrictions when it opens back up.
Campuses are expected to have social distancing guidelines and personal protective equipment available. Campuses will also have enhanced cleaning, especially in higher-use public spaces.
“It is our hope that comprehensive testing and contact tracing will also be possible on our campuses as it becomes available,” Carter’s release said.
For those in the Doane community that are at a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19, reasonable accommodations will be made.
"No final decision has been made [on the fall start date] but for the moment it is staying as is [in August]," Senior Communications Manger Ryan Mueksch said.
The starting date is under review by administrators to see if adjustments will need to be made or not.
