One Doane University student has tested positive for coronavirus and another four are presumed positive since returning to the Crete campus on Aug. 12, according to a university letter sent out late Thursday.
“The number of students who have a high level of exposure to someone who is symptomatic is rising,” Doane University President Jacque Carter said in an announcement to students, faculty and staff.
As a result, all Crete campus extracurricular activities are temporarily suspended until Aug. 31. This includes student organizations and Greek Life. Athletic practices, training and competitions are also suspended.
Doane’s assessment team will reevaluate this pause and provide guidance on resuming activities safely.
“Our intent of doing this is to ensure all students, faculty and staff can remain on the Crete campus safely and to mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19 on campus,” Carter said.
Academics will not be altered, so classes that meet in person will continue.
Classrooms will continue to require masks, physical distancing and other protocols enforced by faculty for a safe environment.
The university has put in restrictions and guidelines to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The cafeteria has a grab-and-go option but does not allow seating. Students have to use IDs to gain access into buildings. Common spaces are closed with exceptions including kitchens, laundry rooms and bathrooms.
Students are also encouraged to download the #CampusClear app to complete daily self-monitoring of symptoms. Results from the self-monitoring are only viewable by Student Health Services and designated contact tracing administrators.
Residential students who have tested positive, exhibit symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive are being quarantined on campus. These students will temporarily stay in Colonial Hall, which is serving as the quarantine space on campus.
“It was actually kind of a blessing that Colonial was already intended to be offline for potential renovation,” Director of Residence Life and Education Megan Failor said. “It gave us some wiggle room in that arena for us to be able to offer that.”
Updates about the protocols and procedures regarding COVID-19 at Doane will be available on Doane’s Return to Campus – Fall 2020 page on the school’s website.
“Doane’s approach is always going to be try to air on the side of caution and keep everyone as safe we can,” Failor said.
Editor's note: Band, choir and theater will not fall into this suspension category. After working with the Health and Wellness Advisory Committee, proper protocols have been put in place for these activities.
