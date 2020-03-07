Doane University recently received a gift of $167,000 from the estate of Dr. Erika Barton. Barton passed away Dec. 22, 2018.
As a member of Doane’s Heritage Society, Barton included Doane in her estate plans. Her gift is to be used to establish a scholarship in her name and to assist students studying foreign languages or humanities at Doane. Her gift will be permanently invested in the endowment and will provide approximately $7,500 in yearly scholarships to Doane students.
In addition to providing the yearly scholarships, any growth above this amount will be re-invested in the fund, allowing the scholarship to grow over time.
Erika Regina Seiberlich Barton was born July 31, 1928, in Freystadt, West Prussia, Germany, an area now part of Poland. The family fled the Russian armies in 1945 to Northwest Germany. She was a grade school teacher for five years before coming to the United States in 1958.
She was united in marriage to SSgt. Joe L. Barton of the United States Air Force. They lived in Arkansas and then Madrid, Spain, before moving to Lincoln in 1963. She received her bacherlor of arts, master’s and Ph.D. from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Barton was a beloved professor who taught German and Spanish at Doane from 1969 until her retirement in 1996, a total of 27 years.
Barton carries on the tradition of many former faculty, staff and administration who have included Doane in their estate and left gifts that provide funds for scholarships, awards, programs, research, buildings and campus sites.
