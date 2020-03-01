The Doane Community Concert Band is tuning up for another season. The band will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 29, in the Heckman Auditorium at Doane University.
“This year, our theme for the spring concert will be centered on music composed by or dedicated to Nebraskans, with a special performance by the Community Band of Nebraska Native Lumir Havlicek’s wonderful march titled ‘On the Big Blue,’” said Dr. Jay Gilbert, director of bands at Doane University.
The concert also will feature pieces like “American Riversongs” by Pierre LaPlante, “Australian Sea Ballad” by Robert Sheldon and “Dancing in the Rain” by Rebecca Jarvis.
The Doane Concert Band will perform in addition to the community band.
The community band is made up of musicians of all ages and from all walks of life. They rehearse once a week on Mondays beginning March 2 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Doane.
“Last year we had a band of 85 performers and it was a lot of fun. So, I would love to have a band of 100 this year,” Gilbert said.
Musicians able to join for at least two of the four rehearsals are invited to participate in the band.
A final dress rehearsal will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. March 28, followed by the concert at 3 p.m. March 29.
Those who wish to participate should fill out a form online before the first rehearsal to ensure enough copies of the music are available. The form may be found at www.doane.edu/community-concert-band-information-form.
Questions may be directed to Gilbert at (402) 826-8671 or jay.gilbert@doane.edu.
