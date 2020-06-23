Coronavirus. Aliens. Stem cells. Space travel. Cloning.
To those who aren’t scientists, the language and concepts of science can be confusing and overwhelming.
Hunter Kleinschmidt, a 2019 graduate of Doane University from Omaha, started the podcast Interplanetary Monkeys to communicate science to non-scientists.
“Whether it be establishing cities on Mars or establishing cities in the ocean. Creating neural nets that allow information to be uploaded directly to the brain. All this amazing potential and hope for humanity, yet nobody is talking about this beauty. And no one knows about it,” Kleinschmidt said in the podcast's first episode.
Kleinschmidt blames scientists for this.
“I find that many scientists can get lazy with their language and use overly complex language when trying to communicate the importance of their research to the general public,” Kleinschmidt said. “It is because of this that so many people feel ‘not smart enough’ to approach scientific content.”
After 3 years of wanting to be an astrobiologist, reaching out to some of his astrobiology heroes and sitting in on numerous NASA meetings while at Arizona State University, Kleinschmidt noticed a problem in the scientific community – communication.
“Not only do I see a fault, but I honestly believe I can fill that gap,” Kleinschmidt said in his podcast introduction.
Kleinschmidt now attends ASU’s graduate school and has studied astrobiology, arctic ecology, sustainability and nutrition science.
In IP Monkeys, he discusses current events, topics he is studying and/or learning about and topics his listeners request.
After just over 20 weeks of episodes, IP Monkeys has listeners from all around the world. Through social media, Kleinschmidt has spread awareness on his podcast and has received positive feedback.
In his latest episodes, Kleinschmidt responded to feedback and personalized the delivery of the episodes to make them more engaging and unique.
“Science is ingrained in me as a person, so I enjoy this approach very much,” Kleinschmidt said.
IP Monkeys got it name as a play on the history of humanity, Kleinschmidt said.
“From creating fires and grunting at each other to exploring the universe,” Kleinschmidt said. “This title is a fun play on the amazing journey humanity is on.”
In the future, Kleinschmidt hopes to create animated visuals to go along with his podcasts to help his viewers understand some of the complex science.
He also hopes to transition IP Monkeys to subscription-based so he can start to make money making the podcast. Right now, he records from home with no profit.
IP Monkeys first launched in December and has a new episode every Monday. It is available on Spotify, iTunes and Google Podcasts.
