Despite a June ruling from the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit that immediately canceled registration for three dicamba products, Nebraskans can continue to use dicamba products through July.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued a clarification following the court ruling.
“Growers and commercial applicators may use existing stocks that were in their possession on June 3, 2020, the effective date of the Court decision. Such use must be consistent with the product's previously-approved label, and may not continue after July 31, 2020,” the statement read.
Steve Wellman, Nebraska Department of Agriculture director, followed the court's ruling by saying the state's department will continue to allow use of the three dicamba products and that the state won't issue a stop sale order. They'll also continue to allow the sales of the three products – XtendiMax, FeXapan and Engenia, also known as Roundup Ready 2 Xtend – until further notice. Wellman's decision followed numerous other states throughout the midwest that will also continue to allow those herbicide products for use and sale.
According to numbers released by the Nebraska Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Xtend-Soybean was planted in 4 million acres in 2019. Nebraska Extension offices received 185 complaints while numbers on complaints received by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture during 2019 weren't totaled. There were 386 total complaints issued to Extension offices or the NDA in 2018, when Xtend-Soybean planted amounts spanned 3 million acres.
“Use it the way it states on the label and use it for its intended use,” Allison Crittenden, director of Congressional Relations for the American Farm Bureau, said.
In its $10.5 billion Roundup settlement in late June, Bayer included a $400 million agreement to settle claims of crop damage from dicamba drift.
The court's decision stemmed from 2017 when a lawsuit was filed jointly by farm and environmental groups that argued the Environmental Protection Agency violated governing law and the Endangered Species Act when registering XtendiMax. That lawsuit was again filed in 2019 to include Engenia and FeXapan herbicides.
Dicamba is a phenoxy group herbicide that can result in off-target movement through physical drift, volatility or tank contamination. Numerous crops and plants are sensitive to dicamba, including some soybean, grapes, tomato, watermelon, pumpkin and minor vegetables grown throughout Nebraska. Dicamba use on those plants could result in injury.
The NIANR said those continuing to use dicamba herbicides should contact their local Extension offices and the Nebraska Department of Agriculture. Even those not filing complaints should call the NDA, which won't investigate if farmers don't consent to an investigation, so the NDA can pass information onto the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency about occurrence of dicamba off-target injury in Nebraska.
