Dennis L. Stutzman
Jan. 29, 1926 – Jan. 6, 2020
Dennis Leroy Stutzman was born Jan. 29, 1926, on his grandparents’ farm east of Beaver Crossing to Bert and Elma (Roth) Stutzman, the oldest of nine children, and went to his heavenly home Jan. 6, 2020, in Seward at the age of 93 years, 11 months and 8 days.
As a young boy, Dennis attended Walnut Creek Country School District 16 near Beaver Crossing. Dennis worked with his father and uncles on the family farm and often participated with the thresher crews. Farm chores were done before and after school, when he developed a passion for farming and love of animals.
On March 6, 1949, he was united in marriage to Veryl Stutzman in Milford, and to this union three daughters, Shirlene, Virginia and Terri, and sons, Russell and Rodney, were born. After his marriage, he began farming on his own until 1962. They managed poultry farms for Hill Hatchery in Lincoln and Pleasant Dale for 12 years, later moving to Crete where he was employed at ALPO for 18 years, retiring in 1991 and eventually relocating in Milford. Dennis and Veryl also owned and managed rental properties in Milford and Crete.
In his retirement, he enjoyed traveling and spending time in his garage doing woodworking. Dennis was loving, hardworking and committed to God, family and friends.
Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Veryl of Seward; children and their spouses, Shirlene and Normand Thies, Virginia and Tom Troyer and Terri and Russ Roth, all of Milford, Russell and Nancy Stutzman of Beaver Crossing and Rodney and Ann Stutzman of Lincoln; 13 grandchildren and their spouses, Veronica Warren, Shane and Lydia Warren, Tonya and Ryan Stutzman, Trisha and Joe Schluckebier, Tami and Mark Ladd, Boe and Holly Stutzman, Adam Stutzman, Dillon Stutzman, Jacob and Edith Stutzman, Shawn Roth, Bradley Roth, LeeAnn Roth, Stephanie and Jared Miller and Ryan Stutzman; 23 great-grandchildren, Beverly and Benjamin Waegli, Samantha, Jackson and Cameron Warren, Makena and Macy Stutzman, Peyton and Konner Schluckebier, Teagan and Trevin Ladd, Emma, Chance, Hudson, Millie and Ezra Stutzman, Raylan and Ridge Stutzman, Nevaeh, Halsten and Wyllow Roth and Aven and Zander Miller; sisters, Edna Roth and Phyllis Troyer, both of Milford, and Ruth Erb of Shickley; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Joyce Stutzman of Milford, Barbara Stutzman of Superior and Cleve Schweitzer of Seward; special friends, John and Do Emerson and family of Lincoln; nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Elma; stepfather, Alvin Roth; a great-granddaughter, Willa Stutzman; brothers, Stanley, Cloy and Roy Stutzman; sisters, Luella Schweitzer and Lois Schweitzer; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, William Nitzsche, Willard Roth, Alvin Erb, Kenneth Troyer, Gerald Schweitzer, Robert and DeMaris Kremer, Cleve and Arlene Stutzman, Merlin and Arlene Stutzman and Ervin and Jean Stutzman; and parents-in-law, Wes and Ida Stutzman.
A funeral service was held Jan. 10, 2020, at Beth-El Community Church in Milford, with the Rev. Tim Springer officiating. A graveside service was held prior to the funeral at Blue Mound Cemetery. Pallbearers were Shane Warren, Boe, Adam, Dillon, Jacob and Ryan Stutzman and Brad and Ryan Roth. Honorary pallbearers were Veronica Warren, Tonya Stutzman, Trisha Schluckebier, Tami Ladd and Stephanie Miller. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at laubermoore.com.
