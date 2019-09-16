Talking about death may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but there is now an opportunity to sit down, enjoy a coffee and discuss some people’s biggest fear.
“The Death Café has a simple premise to get people together, introduce yourselves, talk about why you’re interested in being there to talk about death and then that’s it. The conversation just grows organically from there,” Doane University assistant biology professor Tessa Durham-Brooks said.
Topics that have come up in previous meetings include physician-assisted suicide, the coping and grieving process, spirituality and just reminiscing about people who have died.
Along with English professor Phil Weitl and director of pre-health programs Melissa Clouse, Durham-Brooks hosts a time to discuss all things associated with death in the Brew House every two months.
“This is not a grief or counseling session,” Durham-Brooks said.
The first Death Café was held in January and has been held every two months since then. Sept. 21 will be the fifth Death Café in Crete.
At first, the café was offered by invitation only to friends, then expanded to faculty and staff at Doane.
It has been growing rapidly and is now open to students at Doane and the Crete community.
The café in Crete is one of the 9,103 Death Cafés in 65 countries.
It is also the first one in Nebraska since 2015.
The Death Café’s objective is “to increase awareness of death with a view to helping people make the most of their (finite) lives’,” according to its website, deathcafe.com.
The website also says they are not-for-profit and have no intention of leading people to any conclusion, product or course of action. It says it is an accessible, respectful and confidential space.
There are never agendas, advertising or set conclusions at the meetings.
“Conversation is one of the most powerful things that you can do to affect the quality of life of people,” she said.
