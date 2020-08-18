David L. Laudenback
Aug. 29, 1951 – Aug. 4, 2020
David L. “Vegas Dave” Laudenback, age 68, of Wilber, died Aug. 4, 2020. He was born Aug. 29, 1951, at Crete Municipal Hospital and Dr. Forney delivered him. His mother was Gladys Cink Rahe and stepfather was Laverne Rahe, both predeceased him, as well as his uncle, Marvin Cink. Survivors include his uncle, Norman Cink and his sons, Darren and Dustin Cink; nephew, Mark Cink; numerous cousins, first and second; and many friends and special cousin, Randall Filip.
David was proud of his Czech heritage. He was looking forward to Czech Days 2021. He was particularly proud of his Grandpa Jerry's accordion fame and spent lots of time with Grandma Adeline. David loved animals and was kind and generous. As a youngster, he helped Grandpa Tony Cink in his grocery store. After graduation, he worked in Lincoln for a while at various businesses and UNL, then moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, where he worked as a custodian at UNLV. He moved back to Crete when Gladys (his mother) needed assistance in getting the family home ready for sale. He worked at the Crete Laundromat. Many will remember him saying “I'll have another Bud.” He will be greatly missed. Elsie Elaine will miss sitting with him at Sokol Hall listening to the Polka bands and eating at Golden Corral, one of his favorites. It has been said that God gives us grace, and kindness, David had those qualities and more. Surely goodness and mercy will follow him.
Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Wilber Czech Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.kunclfh.com.
