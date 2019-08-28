David Bauer was sworn in as mayor at the Crete City Council meeting on Aug. 6 following the death of former mayor Roger Foster.
“It is bittersweet,” Bauer said.
Bauer had served on the council before becoming president of the council in December 2018.
“I hope by taking over now I can help fulfill some of his (Roger Foster’s) wishes,” Bauer said.
With former Mayor Foster’s terminal cancer diagnosis, Bauer said that Foster knew Bauer would become mayor.
According to mayoral succession for the city, the city council president fills the role and takes over the rest of the former mayor’s term. A new city council president will also be named with this change.
Dale Strehle was voted the new city council president by council members at the Aug. 6 city council meeting.
With Bauer becoming mayor and Chuck Vyhnalek’s death on Aug. 3, two seats on the council became vacant. Applications have been put out
to the public and after an interview process, Bauer will appoint two new members at the city council meeting on Sept. 3.
With the new role of mayor, Bauer is bringing in more ideas for the city to grow.
“One of my big ideas is to finish and get downtown done and for the community to be proud of their downtown,” Bauer said.
The Crete Community Foundation and city came together to work on the Downtown Revitalization Project, in which Bauer played a role. This project works on restoring store fronts and planting trees and flowers in the downtown area.
The second phase of the project is currently being discussed within the city council and funding is being sought.
With a new hotel coming up in Crete, Bauer also hopes to see more businesses pop up. He plans to make connections with businesses to get them to come to Crete.
“I’m excited right now. We have the most growth of new housing in Crete than we have had in a long time so my thought is, ‘OK, they are doing that for a reason,’ and so let’s keep building on that now and do whatever we can to get more people to come,” Bauer said. “We have a lot of potential here for growth.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.