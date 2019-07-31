Danny D. Knoell
Dec. 9, 1950 – July 21, 2019
Danny D. Knoell was born Dec. 9, 1950, in Fremont to Everrett and Elaine (Ogard) Knoell and entered his eternal reward peacefully at home on July 21, 2019, after a yearlong battle with cancer. He attended school in Nickerson and graduated from Fremont High School. He earned a degree in electronics from Milford Trade School.
Dan married Shirley Sand at Sacred Heart Church in Crete on May 19, 1973. He was employed with the Xerox Corporation for 36 years, from which he retired. His hobbies included golfing whenever he had the chance and watching football, especially the Huskers. Dan was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and the Nebraska National Guard for six years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Ray and Irma Sand; and brothers-in-law, Charlie Keller, Donald Sand and Gayle Slagle.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Shirley (Sand) Knoell; sons, Paul, Christopher (Heather) and Thomas; grandson, Cody; step-grandson, Jacob; brother, David (Joyce) Knoell of Hooper; sisters, Jackie (Mike) Ladd of Nickerson and Sherry (Dwight) Jarose of Fremont; in-laws, Mary Keller, Darlene Sand, Leonard and Kathy (Aksamit) Sand, James and Cecilia (Sand) Krejci and Richard and Deanna (Bulin) Sand.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held July 26, 2019, at Sacred Heart Church in Crete. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kunclfh.com.
