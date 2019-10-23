Dale H. Ebbers
July 13, 1941 – Oct. 9, 2019
Dale H. Ebbers, 78, of DeWitt passed away Oct. 9, 2019. He was born July 13, 1941, in rural DeWitt to Harvey and Ethel (Drewing) Ebbers. Dale grew up in the DeWitt area and graduated in 1960 from Wilber. After graduation, Dale joined the Navy for three years. He went on to marry Linda Mahaffey and together they farmed until 1989. The last few years he spent in the Wilber Care Center, where he enjoyed many activities.
He is survived by his wife, Linda of Wilber; daughter, Twila (Neal) Weyers of Hay Springs and son, Eric (Christina) Ebbers of Humble, Texas; grandchildren, Austin (Morgan) Weyers, Garrett (Ashley) Weyers, Faith, Goose and Gavin Ebbers and Victoria, Nicholas and Christian Sobey.
A celebration of life service for Dale was held Oct. 15, 2019, at the Wilber Care Center, with the Rev. Lila Bottelfson officiating. In addition, the family will have a memorial service in the spring of 2020. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kunclfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.