Jordyn Stearns is the South Central Nebraska Czech Queen for 2020-2021.
She is 21 years old and is a senior at Doane University, studying business administration. She is also on track team (shot put) and received all-American honors last year and all-conference the last two years. Stearns is also on the softball team, where she earned second-team all-conference her sophomore year and first-team all-conference her junior year.
She is an active member of the Saline Center YELL! group and is the daughter of Jim and Susan Stearns of York. Sisters include Brittany, Kirsten and Brooklyn. Grandparents are Donna and Jim Stearns of Benedict and the late Connie and late Robert Cerveny.
Stearns likes learning about her Czech heritage and her Czech ancestors. She is honored to be representing and contributing to preserving her Czech heritage.
Kelsey and Monica Zoubek are the South Central Nebraska Czech Princesses for 2020-2021. They are 100% Czech twins and are 11 years old.
The girls are currently in the sixth grade at Wilber-Clatonia School. In school, they participate in choir, band, volleyball, bowling, reading classic and are honor roll students.
Kelsey also participates in quiz bowl and Monica plays basketball. They are both involved in community activities that include 4-H where they enjoy quilting, baking, gardening, photography and crafts.
They are active Saline Center lodge and YELL! members and the Wilber Senior Czech Dancers and volunteer to help with the Junior Czech Dancers. Their parents are Brian and Katie Zoubek and their brother is Phillip, all from Western. Grandparents are Randy and Shirley Zoubek from Western, Sharon Jelinek from Wilber and the late Dennis Jelinek and great-grandparents are Gladys Burda from Wilber and late Warren Burda.
The Zoubeks said their Czech heritage is important to them because they get to celebrate their family Czech traditions through baking, cooking, genealogy and heritage activities. They learned how to bake kolace, dumplings, sauerkraut, rosette and rye bread with their grandma Shirley and mother Katie. They also learned a secret Czech recipe and how to cure/smoke sausage and meat processing from family members.
The Zoubeks learned to quilt and sew with grandma Sharon and friend Liz Poessnecker. Kelsey and Monica are working on a genealogy book for a 4-H project. They have enjoyed visiting with great-grandma Gladys Burda about Czech heritage, family and traditions. The twins, with help from family, will shape the future by promoting and teaching what they have learned to future generations to preserve their Czech heritage.
The South Central Nebraska Czech royalty are loyal and supportive in buying from small town businesses in their surrounding communities.
