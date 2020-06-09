Wildwood Pool in Crete will be closed for the summer.
While other area pools are opening following the directed health measures, the Crete City Council decided to keep the pool closed after a discussion at the council meeting on June 2.
In the meantime, improvements are being made to the pool. Pool managers have been painting, making repairs and adding other items to do the pool.
“We’re not wasting time,” City Administrator Tom Ourada said at the meeting. “But I do not see a reasonable way of opening the pool.”
The decision was made after considering the logistics of opening.
It takes seven lifeguards to operate Crete’s pool. There are nine experienced lifeguards who can be re-certified, but there will not be enough time to certify new lifeguards. Guards were not hired at the beginning of the summer due to uncertainty, so many guards have potentially found other work, Ourada said. There was no guarantee there would be enough guards to open if the council had chosen to.
Even with enough lifeguards the council voiced concerns about their situation.
Crete Mayor Dave Bauer also raised the concern of making young lifeguards enforce rules that people will not be satisfied with.
“The one thing I’m sure of is we can place a great deal of burden on high school kids that they would never be able to succeed,” Ourada said.
Managing the number of people who could be in the pool at one time was also considered.
According to the governor’s guidelines, pools could open at 25% capacity, which in Crete’s case is around 43 people, Ourada said.
Ourada gave the example of the pool having 42 people in attendance and a family of three coming. Only one person would be allowed into the pool with how strict the enforcement would need to be.
Bauer also brought up the loss of season passes. There would be no guarantee that a person with a pass would get into the pool on any chosen day.
Other measures that would need to be enforced would include:
- Showers taken with soap before getting into the pool
- Temperatures taken before entering the facility
- Masks worn anytime not in water
- Pool would need to close regularly for disinfecting
- Six-foot distance at all times
- No groups larger than six people
- No shared furniture
- No towels
“We open or we stay closed, it’s not going to be popular either way,” Bauer said.
The council wanted people to enjoy the pool, especially on upcoming hot days, but could not find a way to do that responsibly.
Closing the pools is the right decision from the Crete City Council. The fast-spreading Coronavirus has created an enormous impact on all people. Even our life must go on as well. In my point of view, we should stay at home as much as possible. Of course, don't try to spend time in public swimming pools. It's clearly that swimming and other water-related activities are excellent ways to get the physical activity needed for a healthy life. But it may not be a good choice at this time.
