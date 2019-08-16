On July 27 Landon Fye of Crete placed second in the 4x100 meter relay at the United States Track and Field’s National Junior Olympics to become an All American at age 11.
Fye is the son of Ed and Lisa Fye.
Ed Fye is the head coach for Doane University’s track and field team, but watching his son compete was something special, Ed Fye said.
The top eight placements in events at the national meet are awarded the title of “All American.”
Landon competed at the state meet in Omaha and placed third in the 400-meter dash and was on the winning 4x100 relay team which broke the state record.
After the state meet, Landon then competed at the regional meet in Fargo, North Dakota, and placed third in the 400 and his team broke the regional record in the 4x100 relay. Both of these rankings at the regional meet qualified him for the national meet.
At the national meet Landon only ran the 4x100 relay because of the scheduling of both events.
Landon’s team ranked fifth going into the national meet.
The relay team consisted of Justin Foulton, Justin Anderson and Jordan Anderson. all from Lincoln, as well as Landon.
“We were (at these meets) with Raymonn Adams, who coaches Olympus Track Club. He saw Landon in a football scrimmage and picked him up and said, ‘We need one more guy for the relay,’” Ed Fye said.
They ran the preliminary race on July 25 at the national meet in Sacramento, California. In the prelim, they ran a second and a half faster than they ever had.
“They had the fastest time going into finals,” Ed Fye said.
In the finals, which were on July 27, they placed second and were only four-hundredths of a second away from winning.
“I was nervous, but it was exciting. It was very exciting and a very fun experience,” Landon said.
“Everyone is really supportive.”
