Crete Public School students will return to their classrooms to begin the school year on Aug. 12-13.
Joshua McDowell, CPS superintendent, held a virtual town hall on July 15 to outline plans to return to school in August.
Transition grades, or those starting in a new building – kindergarten, third grade, sixth grade and ninth grade – will start school on Wednesday, Aug. 12. The rest of the students will return on Thursday, Aug. 13.
The decision to return to in-person classes has been made with extensive research and feedback, McDowell assured those watching the town hall.
Crete Public Schools has worked with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Public Health Solutions and other groups to gather information on options.
Surveys were sent to staff members, parents and substitute teachers. A parent feedback group of nearly 50 people was created along with planning teams.
“The overwhelming feeling from our staff is we’re excited to see kids. We miss our students. We miss seeing them every day, and we want to do whatever we can to get them back safely to school,” McDowell said.
CPS worked closely with Public Health Solutions, the public health department in Saline County. CPS has implemented a risk dial to organize plans for different stages of COVID-19 risk from low to severe.
The school district will use Public Health Solutions’ risk dial as an indicator to start discussions or make changes in practices to ensure the safety of students and staff.
The tenets of the school plan include:
Academics:
- Regardless of what color the risk dial is in, excessive absenteeism is inevitable.
- Every lesson will be planned to address the needs of both in-person and extended absentee learners.
Cleaning/facility modifications:
- Using CDC cleaning recommendations.
- Use of electrostatic sanitizing gun for high frequency touch points.
- Use of physical barriers in high frequency/interaction areas.
- HVAC controls for increased fresh air.
- “Positive test” deep cleaning procedures.
Communications:
- McDowell will make Friday updates on CPS social media.
- About time school starts, the district will launch a new school website. This will include an app on the App Store/Google Play to receive quick updates.
Crisis team services:
- Procedures will be in place whether campus is open or closed in the possible event of student or staff death.
Extracurricular activities:
- Physical distancing plan in place.
- Screening of players.
- Possibility of virtual attendance of athletic and fine arts events.
Food service:
- Food service processes to reduce high/multitouch surfaces.
- Physical distancing.
- Potential increase number of lunch rotations or number of tables.
School operations:
- Provide CPS water bottles for each student and staff member, install additional water bottle fillers, shut off water fountains. School will collect, wash and return bottles.
- Pre-screening is encouraged before students come to school.
- Face coverings are optional unless in moderate or high community spread risk. In this case, kindergarten through 12th grade students will be expected to wear them.
Technology
- All students in kindergarten through 12th grade will have access to a Chrome Book.
Transportation
- Physical distancing will be enforced.
- Parents are encouraged to drive their students to school to reduce capacity on bus.
- Face coverings will be required by all who ride the bus.
The information in the Return to Learn plan will be available on Crete Public Schools’ website under the COVID-19 tab. The Town Hall can be viewed at Crete Public Schools’ Youtube channel.
