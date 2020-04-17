The Crete City Council voted April 7 not to open the city swimming pool for the 2020 season because of COVID-19.
The Crete RipTide swim team season will be canceled this season as well, head coach Tina Rockenbach said in a video announcement on the Crete RipTide Swim Team Facebook page on April 9.
“We want everyone to be safe,” Rockenbach said.
An official statement will be released on May 1 about the RipTide team.
Contact Rockenbach about any questions concerning the swim team through the Crete RipTide Swim Team Facebook page.
