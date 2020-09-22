Four cars and six officers bearing the Crete Police Department logo represented the department Sept. 12 in Lincoln.
Five officers and the chief of police volunteered to assist with traffic control so Lincoln Police Department and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department officers who knew Investigator Luis Mario Herrera could attend his funeral.
It was Crete PD’s way of showing support to LPD, LSO, Herrera and his family.
“Crete PD has always been an agency that wants to honor the profession, the [fallen] officer and family [of fallen officers],” Senior Officer Audrey Arbuckle said.
Crete PD sent four patrol cars with five officers: Sgt. Ron Koch, Senior Officers Lincoln Morehouse and Audrey Arbuckle and Officers Brandon Howland and Lavance Reed, in addition to Police Chief Steve Hensel.
“I’m sure if we had more patrol cars available we would have had more officers go to assist,” Koch said.
All but one Crete officer worked the night before and returned to work that night.
“Not one person complained,” Koch said. “It was a sacrifice we were willing to make to ensure everyone in the funeral got where they were going safely.”
Herrera died on Sept. 7 from injuries sustained when he was shot while serving an arrest warrant for a murder suspect two weeks earlier. He was 50 years old and a 23-year veteran of LPD. His funeral was held at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Herrera’s death was the first in the line of duty for an LPD officer since 1968.
For Arbuckle, assisting was a humbling experience. It was a way to attend and support while being helpful.
“It’s important for law enforcement as a whole, especially in the climate of the country right now, to support each other,” Arbuckle said.
In conjunction with other officers from several agencies, Crete PD officers helped conduct traffic during the procession to and from the funeral.
“The support from the Lincoln community was just absolutely outstanding,” Arbuckle said.
Each time Arbuckle and Reed got out of the car to do traffic control, they were thanked for assisting.
Reed called the community’s support “unbelievable.”
Once the procession passed through the intersection the officers were working, they joined the line of fellow officers leading the way to Herrera’s private burial at Calvary Cemetery.
“To see how many people were on the side of the road supporting LPD and Inv. Herrera and his family was like a punch to the gut,” Arbuckle said. “It’s unfortunate that it took a great law enforcement officer dying in the line of duty to have us reminded that we do have the public’s support, but to have the public support and actually see it was just … really moving.”
She said downtown Lincoln was silent with people packed on the sides of the road after the funeral.
“People from all backgrounds, races [and] ages lining the streets to honor a man who gave his life protecting and serving his community,” Reed said. “It brought me to tears.”
Koch watched the procession from Omaha to the Pinnacle Bank Area from an overpass that had over 100 people on it. He saw people holding signs, flags and saluting the procession as it passed.
“It’s been a rough time to be in law enforcement and recently we have not seen much support,” Reed said. “It was reassuring to me to see people showing that not everyone is against us. It was what a lot of officers needed. It was just heartbreaking that a man had to give his life for that to happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.