Crete NHS

The Crete High School National Honor Society members are (from left) front: Tram Ngo, President; Libbie Clevette, Treasurer; Kathia Dimas, Vice President; Ale Vadillo, Secretary; Isaac Ebke. Second row: Andres Lucas Lucas, Omar Becerra, Zach Binder, Kendall Le-Phung, Josie Anderson, Kaidan Smith. Third row: Kylie Meinke, Lexi Mach, Leah Jurgens, Lena Zahourek, Ashley Rivas Martinez, Alejandra Mendez, Mariah Lopez. Fourth row: Cale Bessler, Trevor Rejcha, Niurka Aguilera Barrientos, Sawyer Bullings, Karlee Henning, Hannah Newton, Gracie Fey, Ashlyn Adam, Kathryn Holling. Fifth row: Victoria Vondra, Alyssa Henkel, Julia Titov, Jennifer Cardoso Franco, Ilysa Blake, Cassidy Skillett, Taylor Pierce, Jordyn Coe, Meghan Brandt. Sixth row: Brooke Deisley, Kaitlyn Yeager, Riley Schmidt. Not pictured: Dylan Rejcha, Travis Sweeney, Bella Montejo, Brenda Ramirez Garcia, Sydnee Stone. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.