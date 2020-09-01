Crete Mill workers employed before 1981 who have been diagnosed with various cancers have been declared entitled to special benefits.
Robert Norris of Norris Injury Lawyers announced that Crete Mill workers were exposed to asbestos-laced products at the time, and that neither employees nor management were aware of the risks that have been associated with asbestos exposure.
Cancer victims or the families of deceased victims who worked at the mill before 1981 may call 800-478-9578 for a free evaluation of their claims. Additional information can be found on the Norris website at getnorris.com/asb.
Asbestos is a mineral, harmless in its natural state. Once it's pulled apart or ground into fibers, it becomes harmful. When swallowed or inhaled, the microscopic asbestos fibers may become permanently affixed to body tissue. Asbestos has been linked to lung cancer, esophageal cancer, laryngeal cancer, pharyngeal cancer, stomach cancer, colon cancer, rectal cancer and mesothelioma.
“It can take from 10 to 40 years or more for asbestos-related cancers to appear,” according to the National Cancer Institute.
Federal bankruptcy courts have required asbestos manufacturers to set aside hundreds of millions of dollars in private trusts for cancer victims and the families of deceased cancer victims. Through these trusts, cancer victims can receive financial damages through the timely filing of detailed and accurate claims.
