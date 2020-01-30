A 21-year-old man from Crete was found guilty of second-degree murder Jan. 24 in Douglas County District Court.
Anthony Sanchez was found guilty for the murder of Franco Gonzalez-Mendoza during a July 15, 2018, fight that took place in Omaha. Sanchez was also found guilty of second-degree assault and use of a firearm.
During the incident, which took place outside a nightclub and restaurant, Sanchez fired his weapon multiple times once an unexpected physical fight broke out that evening. Sanchez also injured Gonzalez-Mendoza’s younger brother, Edgar.
Sanchez’s trial took six days in court before he was found guilty of all charges. He will be sentenced in Douglas County Court March 26 and faces up to 25 years to life in prison.
