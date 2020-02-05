The new Crete Public Library officially opened its doors at 1515 Forest Ave. on Jan. 30.
The facility features a kids’ play room, numerous study/conference rooms, an artwork wall and a community room, owned by the city.
“We really want this to be a destination for the community,” said Library Director Joy Stevenson. “We’ve already got a lot of bookings (for the conference rooms.)”
A drop-off window and return drop box are located on the south side of the building. A coffee bar and sitting area are also located just inside the front doors of the facility.
There are four patron computers and racks and racks of both novels and films.
The project, which cost $7.5 million, has been in the works for just over a year. Stevenson visited more than 30 libraries in researching layout and design ideas for the update.
“I tried to only look at ones done in the last five years to keep up with technology,” Stevenson said.
Items carried over from the old library building at 305 E. 13th St., include shelving, a stained glass window and a painting of Andrew Carnagie, who gifted the old library to be built in the 1900s with a $10,000 donation.
