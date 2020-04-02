Demolition on the old Crete Public Library building at 305 E. 13th St. began this week, but not without opposition to the project.
Although councilmembers voted in favor of the action during the Dec. 17 city council meeting, a group of residents, including Crete resident Scott Kuncl, feel they were blindsided by the tear down and presented their case at the Feb. 18 council meeting.
Kuncl said he understands the city’s reasoning of saving money, but feels they could take their time in doing so.
The city voted in favor of the demolition rather than continue the building's upkeep, which according to city administrator Tom Ourada, would cost anywhere from $750,000 to $1 million.
In a phone interview with the Crete News, Ourada said the demolition total, as contracted with Brandt Excavating, is $49,400 and that discussion of the demolition began in the middle of 2019 with councilmembers and former mayor Roger Foster.
The original building was a gift from the Carnegie Foundation in 1915 and was in use until earlier this year. The new library building opened in February at 1515 Forest Ave.
“For what it would cost to fix it up, you would have some useable square footage there,” Kuncl said. “Just because a place needs a roof, you know, you don’t tear a house down.”
Kuncl said he feels this project in particular flew under the radar and that the city moved forward without informing the public until it was too late. At the February council meeting, citizens urged the council to find another use for the building.
“I was just very disappointed in the city that there was never a public meeting for an historic building,” Crete resident Janet Jeffries said. “At the very least, it’s an important building in town.”
Kuncl, Jeffries and Ourada met March 27 to do a final walk-through of the building to point out potential use.
“I wish they would just wait and think this over,” Kuncl said. “I just think in 20 years people are going to say, 'Why did they ever tear that old building down?’”
Some residents said the city could use the building as an expansion of city hall, although Ourada said that will not be the case. He said should city hall expand, the old library building would not be the format used for such a situation.
“The space will be used for whatever elected officials think,” Ourada said. “What they’re hoping for is a public gathering place for the time being.”
The idea of expanding the greenery space for the Crete City Park has been entertained, among others, although nothing has been set in stone.
