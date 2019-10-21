The eighth annual River Run was held Sept. 28 at Crete’s Tuxedo Park and was hosted by the Crete Youth In Governance Team.
The revised route took participants over the Blue River twice. The spring flooding wiped out part of the original route and until extensive repairs can be made a new route was needed.
The River Run helps raise funds for community service projects as determined by the Crete Youth In Governance Team.
The Extension team thanks the following for supporting the fun run: City of Crete (Park and Rec, Council, and Police Department), Road ID, Saline County Commissioners and Nebraska Extension.
Winners were:
31-50
Zoraida Ramos-35:17
51 and over
Joy Stevenson-46:12
51 and over
Mark Manning-35:35
Mile-walk participants were Leanne Manning, Charlene Brown and Hope Moural.
