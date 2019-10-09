The Crete High School Class of 1959 held its 60th year class reunion on Sept. 20 at Veterans and Friends in Crete. There were 22 members who attended. Pictured are, from left: (first row) Marvin Musil, Emily Zumpfe Lobb, Roberta Giles Spitz, Sandy McGee Hutchinson, Carol Henning Brinkmeyer and LaVonne Meinke Nitzel; (second row) Ann Fahrnbruch Daniels, Phyllis Sieckmeier Kennett and Elaine Meinke Luzum; (third row) Delores Pomajzl Slepicka, Sharon Riley Goodman, Carol Butt Hartwig, Shirley Vaverka Renken and Tom Rine; and (fourth row) Tom Toogood, Royce Holtgrewe, Dave Kalkwarf, Fran Siedhoff, Don Pecka, Ken Nohavec, Ken Parker and Jim Joura.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.