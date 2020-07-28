Great Western Bank announced July 21 a DIY bike ride commemorating women’s right to vote to raise money for local organizations, including Crete’s at 1301 Main Ave.
For the month of August, 155 Nebraska riders, on behalf of Great Western Bank, will support the 100 Year Anniversary of a Woman’s Right to Vote. Participants as young as five years of age will track their miles throughout the month in celebration of the passage of the 19th Amendment.
“Though a huge hurdle was overcome when women’s right to vote was ratified on Aug. 18, 1920, the ability to get to the polls was still a barrier. With the adjunct of the bicycle, many women were credited for riding to the polls to honor their earned right to vote,” vice president Macala Carter said. “We want to give credit to the movement leaders and their efforts. With this bike ride, we will be paying tribute to the women who fought for social autonomy, greater equality and independence.”
All Nebraska employees will be encouraged by Great Western Bank’s Employee Resource Group to ride 100 miles, to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of women’s right to vote with a minimum of 100 ride registrants. All proceeds from the ride will go to three organizations across Nebraska supporting domestic abuse programs.
