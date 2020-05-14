With businesses closing and people losing their jobs, Crete Foodnet is operating and helping to keep food on the table for many families following the Covid-19 guidelines.
The Crete Foodmart grocery store, owned by Peter Clark, has been supporting the community with food donations for some time. His latest donations included pancake mix, milk, cheese, flour, sugar, rice and beans. Smithfield has also been a big contributor with donated meats.
Walmart has also donated various food items. Foodnet volunteers also pick up donated food items from other locations.
Foodnet, with limited volunteers and following strict guidelines, is sorting foods in boxes for each family. Cars began showing up around 12:30 p.m. on April 25 using a drive-thru format. Each car receives one box of food every Saturday.
Within one hour, volunteers have handed out boxes of food to approximately 60 families, totaling over 200 people.
All food is donated and packaged by volunteers without any government subsidies.
Crete Foodnet has been in operation for many years and operates at the Wanek Community Center at 15th and Main Street in Crete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.