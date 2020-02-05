There's no denying the Harlem Globetrotters have moves. They make their tricks look easy with their hard work and dedication.
A Crete group with moves of a different kind — POYDS (Put on Your Dancing Shoes) Dance Company — have been given the halftime performance slot when the Harlem Globetrotters basketball team performs on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Around 20 dancers, ages 5 to adult, will have the opportunity to show off their dancing skills.
“To give our students this once in a lifetime opportunity is phenomenal,” POYDS owner Kayleigh Schadwinkel said. “Personally, I’m humbled as a dance teacher, choreographer and performer to give my dancers this opportunity.”
Dancers in the group will include Doane University dance team teachers and a Doane chemistry professor.
Schadwinkel said the company has an array of skill levels and ages and backgrounds coming together for the performance. Four artists from the Crete High School Show Choir also will perform.
“This is a showcase of local talent from Crete, Wilber, Friend, Dorchester and Lincoln,” she said. “It is really exciting to see all these different individuals showcasing talent from Crete and the surrounding areas at this event.”
Schadwinkel said she tends to choreograph with fun, upbeat mashups. For the performance, POYDS will dance to a wide variety of songs, including “Don’t Stop Me Now,” “Happy” and “Uptown Funk.”
Jazz, acro dancing which involves acrobatic moves, hiphop and creative movement will be part of the performance.
“It’s a (variety) of all the best things showcasing the talent we have in a fun, three-and-a-half-minute number for our halftime performance,” Schadwinkel said.
The dance studio welcomes people of all ages and skill levels.
“We truly feel that regardless of your age or skill level you can put on your dancing shoes and enjoy the art of dance, and teachers will meet you where you’re at,” Schadwinkel said. “We teach life lessons to not only make our dancers better dancers but better individuals to embrace the world around them.”
Schadwinkel said some of the dancers were familiar with the Harlem Globetrotters.
“Some of them we have had to educate them on it,” she said.
A mom of one of the dancers remembered seeing them when she was a child, and now her child will have an up-close experience.
“It was fun to see it come full circle and see the rich tradition that the Harlem Globetrotters bring,” Schadwinkel said. “It’s so exciting to make this such a family event. We try to incorporate that, as well.”
The team had the opportunity to sell half-price tickets to the show.
“We have a nice group of individuals coming to support the studio for this event,” she said. “It’s such an honor to be able to be a part of this.”
