Effective immediately, all city parks and properties are closed to the public.
This change came into effect after the increase of COVID-19 cases in Saline County and Crete.
Saline County now has 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Crete Police Department will be enforcing this decision and informing the public about this local measure being taken to limit the spread of the virus in the area.
“These decisions are not being made lightly and will be rolled back at the first prudent opportunity to do so without jeopardizing the health and welfare of the public,” City Administrator Tom Ourada said.
