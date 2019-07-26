During its July 16 meeting, the Crete City Council:
• convened as the Community Development Agency where it tabled approval of a redevelopment agreement with Orscheln Farm and Home which was a new project on the east side of Crete.
• as the CDA, tabled the redevelopment project with Orscheln Farm and Home retail store to start construction on a new 30,000-square-foot store, a parking lot and associated improvements.
• as the CDA, approved the third amendment with Crete Lodging LLC which was a temporary agreement to get TIF indebtedness for the new hotel being built because of timing of construction.
• held a public hearing for the semi-annual review of the Crete Economic Development Plan. Two businesses recieved awards and certifications. One application was awarded to the Innovative Community Health Institute totaling $20,000 and the second application was awarded to Elayne Woods Photography for $28,000.
The Downtown Revitilization project is estimated to get done mid-August with 28 store fronts.
• tabled the Crete Area Aging Services request for $7,803 to maintain the level of services available to the elderly citizens they provide services for.
• approved up to $10,000 in additional LB840 funds for final costs and change orders for the Downtown Revitalization Program. The change orders have primarily been related to issues revealed after removing non-historic materials in order to uncover original building facades. There are 10 facades under renovation which are not complete yet so the money would go to help complete this.
• approved no parking signs along Fourth and Iris streets along the road. These will be placed here perminantly.
• approved library furnishing bids and BVH Architecture’s recommendation totaling $498,610.84.
• approved a request from Dan Papik to divide his property line between his house and vacant lot which he uses for personal use at this time, and may consider selling as a buildable housing lot in the future.
• approved Carkoski change order of $21,719.26 and payment of $107,976.71 for paving improvements for the city parking lot, alley and Fourth and Boswell streets intersection.
• approved the Airport Authority annual property tax request of $25,300.
• approved a resolution to scrap cars that were impounded and impacted by the floods in March. The city owns the impound lot and is choosing to scrap them instead of selling them to the public because of damages caused by water.
Officer notes include:
• Crete Police Chief Steve Hensel reminded the council about National Night Out on Aug 6 from 5 to 8 p.m.
This is a crime awareness activity that the Crete Police Department is sponsoring. The community is invited to this event which will be held in the City Park. There will be emergency vehicles, games, food and fun.
• Library Director Joy Stevenson brought a slideshow of pictures and talked about summer events that had been going on at the libray including the summer reading program and reported on the attendace numbers.
• City administrator Tom Ourada informed the council about numerous complaints on the railroad tracks near Tuxedo Park. He called the State Department of Transportation Railway Safety Division who said would make an inquiry. Ourada said that Burlington Northern was unable to get an answer back about the status of working on the tracks. With fair this week it was a concern that the tracks could not be worked on in a timely manner.
• Ourada reported that he had approached the LB840 Advisory Board about a project to replace the non-functioning splash pad in Crete with a shallow pool with fixtures and attractions for small children. The proposal included adding an automated splash pad in the City Park with cameras so there is a sense of security. This wouldn’t compete with the pool and would be free and open to the public.
• Ourada also reported that housing projects have been successful this year. Building Inspector Brad Bailey has processed permits for 13 news houses since the beginning of the year.
