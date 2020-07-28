The Crete Chamber of Commerce moved locations to the corner of East 13th Street and Linden Avenue, connected to the Ken's Pharmacy Building. This move from Betten Drive, east of town, began in June. While the transition to this location is still in progress, the office is open. The new space includes a reception room, conference room, a common area and office area. This area also includes other office spaces open to renters. Executive Director Jack Cochnar said this move to central downtown allows for the convenience of communication between businesses and the Chamber and community members and the Chamber.