Crete bus
The newly wrapped Crete School bus rides through the teacher parade on May 15. This bus was wrapped by Merz Ink in Auburn. The bus now says “Crete Public Schools Cardinals” and features the Crete cardinal logo. The bus will mainly be used for activities and athletics.

