Crete Area Medical Center is offering full tuition reimbursement and employment straight out of school for two positions in their hospital through their Workforce Connections opportunity.
With a partnership between the Crete Area Healthcare Foundation and Southeast Community College, CAMC is looking for people interested in attaining their registered nursing or medical laboratory technician associate degrees.
CAMC will pay up front for tuition, books and fees for applicants who are selected for this opportunity. They will also pay for prerequisites, if needed.
In return, after the two-year program is complete, a three-year employment commitment will be made to CAMC.
“It is a three-year commitment, but we really do want people to stay,” CAMC CEO Rebekah Mussman said.
This is the second year of this program. It was originally offered internally to employees but is now expanding to the community.
“The foundation has had a tuition reimbursement program, but this is a way to reduce barriers, if there are barriers, for those who want to go to school and can’t because of funding,” Mussman said.
Anastacia Simons was a phlebotomist at CAMC and went through the program the first year it was offered.
She completed the Surgical Technology program in December 2018 and has been working in the surgery department ever since.
“It (the program) helped relieve the stress of having to pay for college and worrying about how I was going to afford to go back to school,” Simons said. “It was also helpful to know that once I was done with the school program I would likely have a job available at the hospital.”
This program is offered to traditional and non-traditional students.
“It was developed as a way to focus on recruitment and retention. The purpose is to grow our own,” Mussman said.
For more information or to get an application, contact Bobbie Wilson at bobbie.wilson@bryanhealth.org or at (402) 826-6553.
Applications are due Sept. 30.
